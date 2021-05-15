Letter: Early childhood education could break cycle of poverty

Regarding the editorial “ Biden wants to help parents and kids. Republicans want them to go it alone. ” (May 11): President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan would establish universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds for families who want it. This proposal would greatly reduce the educational and income disparities that permeate our society.

Children who receive quality early childhood education are 25% more likely to graduate high school, are four times more likely to complete a bachelor’s degree or higher, and earn up to 25% more in wages as an adult. The first five years of a child’s life are the most important for healthy development and long-term well-being. Those who lack access to quality early education are at risk for an opportunity gap that could follow them for their lifetimes.