Letter: Early childhood education could break cycle of poverty
Letter: Early childhood education could break cycle of poverty

Day care for kids of essential worker, emergency personnel and first responders

Regarding the editorial “Biden wants to help parents and kids. Republicans want them to go it alone.” (May 11): President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan would establish universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds for families who want it. This proposal would greatly reduce the educational and income disparities that permeate our society.

Children who receive quality early childhood education are 25% more likely to graduate high school, are four times more likely to complete a bachelor’s degree or higher, and earn up to 25% more in wages as an adult. The first five years of a child’s life are the most important for healthy development and long-term well-being. Those who lack access to quality early education are at risk for an opportunity gap that could follow them for their lifetimes.

Early learning can help address the long-standing injustices in our communities and break the cycle of generational poverty. Missouri’s congressional delegation should stand firmly behind President Biden’s proposal.

Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur

