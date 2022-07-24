Letter: Early developing cells do not constitute a human being

Regarding “Bucking AG, Jones signs plan to help St. Louis women get abortions” (July 21): The ongoing public debate over abortion has not changed my personal opinion. However, I question the assumption that early cell growth is actually a viable human being.

Early developing cells are totally dependent on their host, in this case a woman’s blood supply within the uterus. If removed from that source, the cells would naturally die. At that stage, they could not develop independently outside their host.

In addition, rape and incest are not consensual sex acts. Allowing such criminal attacks to threaten the lives and determine the future of innocent women (and adolescents) is the real crime.

Pat Kosmal • Ferguson