Regarding “Fake quake machine to make Missourians shake” (Dec. 3): What a boondoggle and a waste of state and federal resources. Whose lobbyist in Jefferson City got this passed? For $200,000 we could do better.
How about a truck full of pigs that would give us all the experience of living near a pig farm? Or maybe a flatbed truck with tents on it to offer us the experience of being homeless in a St. Louis winter? Maybe we could equip a couple of school buses with red-light cameras pointing in every direction to cruise high-crime areas? But $200,000 just to experience an earthquake? Just what we need.
Robert Schutzius • Florissant