Letter: East St. Louis schools dedicated to children flourishing

Regarding “George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried” (June 9): George Floyd’s cruel and senseless murder is the latest in a continuous tide of deaths caused by police brutality, indifference and racism. We must commit to creating conditions so that every child may flourish, unhindered by racism and racial injustice.

As superintendent of the East St. Louis School District, my commitment moving forward includes: 1) Integrating new curriculum lessons designed to explore and discuss issues of racism and the struggle for racial justice. 2) Continuing to focus on professional development for staff that ensures high quality and culturally appropriate instruction. 3) Encouraging youth voice and equipping youth leadership so they are ready to lead our communities and country. 4) Continuing to advocate for funding equity in education within the state of Illinois to ensure black and brown students have adequate funding and high quality instruction.

We recently celebrated as 346 young adults, the Class of 2020, graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School. These graduates and all our students are our future. I encourage readers to tell them that they are valued, that they are brilliant, that they are powerful and that they matter. Together, we can create a better future for our children and end the pandemic of racism.

Arthur Culver • East St. Louis

