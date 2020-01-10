Letter: East-West Gateway Council should oversee airport plan

Regarding “Failed airport privatization can become an asset if Krewson heeds the lessons” (Dec. 23): The recent collapse of the predetermined, prepaid and non-transparent process of privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport was a good thing. What would not be a good thing, on the other hand, is for our regional leaders to squander this extraordinary opportunity to conduct a fair, open and thoughtful review of how best to help Lambert. That review should include airport operations and potential economic development and financial opportunities.
And, regardless of how the costs of such a study might be paid, it is essential that the review be objective, transparent and genuinely regional in its approach. The most effective way to do that is to have it overseen by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. Why? Because the top local elected officials from throughout our region already comprise the leadership of East-West Gateway, and because it is the very agency charged with region-wide planning and transportation matters. It also has a proven track record.
Let’s make the right choice here and not risk plunging further into a death-spiral of “dueling studies” pushed by various special interests or smaller jurisdictions in our region. Let’s use the one entity we already have that not only enables but actually requires our regional leaders to work together.
Chip Casteel • Kirkwood