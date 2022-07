Regarding the letter "St. Louis should secede from Missouri and join Illinois" (July 2): The gentleman from Oakland wants St. Louis to be able to secede from Missouri. That obviously will not happen, nor will Chesterfield become part of St. Charles County. There is, however, a solution to the gentleman’s problem. He can move a couple dozen miles east and, low and behold, he now lives in Illinois. Go for it buddy! Go for it.