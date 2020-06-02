Letter: Echols lied about credentials; it wasn't just a mistake
Letter: Echols lied about credentials; it wasn't just a mistake

Dr. Fredrick Echols

Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis' health director, talks with Affinia Healthcare employees before the opening of a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 4414 North Florissant Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the editorial “Dr. Echols erred in stating his qualifications. He’s still the right person for the job” (May 29): The editorial board twice asserts that director of the St. Louis Department of Health, Dr. Fredrick Echols, “erred” in characterizing his credentials. Dr. Echols testified in court that he possessed a medical license when he knew he didn’t. That is not an error. That is a lie.

Tom Kickham • St. Louis

