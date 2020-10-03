Letter: Economic ruin will grow the longer virus lingers

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column, “Sinking Titanic serves as scary but appropriate metaphor amid Trump’s bungled pandemic response” (Sept. 10): The metaphor works except in one major way. Those who survived the ship’s sinking carried on with their lives as they had before.
This will not be the case for the coronavirus long haulers, those who contract the virus and do not die but never return to full health. Some appear to have myalgic encephalomyelitis, a life-shattering chronic disease causing crippling fatigue, pain and cognitive deficits. Every viral outbreak has left some people ill for the duration of their lives. There is no reason to think this virus will be any different except in the magnitude of the numbers of citizens affected.
This is a main reason why the anemic federal response has been so galling. The impact on our society will be painful and the effects will endure for generations.
Seventy-five percent of people with myalgic encephalomyelitis can no longer work. In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that the yearly cost of this disease to the U.S. economy is $24 billion. If past experience with viral outbreaks holds true with the coronavirus, 10% of those infected with the virus will go on to have this disease. It will cause a tsunami of economic ruin in our country.
So, the metaphor needs to be carried one step further. This virus will leave an ocean full of people adrift forever.
Ann McDonald • Town & Country
