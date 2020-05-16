:Letter: Economic shutdown might do more harm than virus

The coronavirus will not destroy this country, even if it causes over a million deaths. But a prolonged economic shutdown might break this country apart. When the doomsayers predict how many deaths there will be if the economy is reopened, consider the incredible harm if a depression occurs. Also, consider the number of deaths a depression is likely to cause in terms of suicides, drugs, alcohol, crimes and increased illness.
Regardless of whether the economy is opened in May or December, there will be deaths, and it is not solely a question of which option will cause more. The economic shutdown can cause almost incalculable harm over and above deaths and health in general. That is what must be weighed.
Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci are not economists or sociologists, nor are any of the other scientists involved. Their focus is only health. We did not hire them for anything else. In any event, when a politician or media commentator warns about the loss of life when the economy is reopened, that person should address the cost of not reopening and who in society pays that price.
Daniel O’Neill • Glendale
