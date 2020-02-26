Letter: Economics and race prevent a pollution solution

Regarding “Effects of air pollution in St. Louis separate and unequal, study finds” (Jan. 2): The harmful effects of pollution and the impact it has on the environment are something we all hear often, but to read this article by reporter Bryce Gray really puts the long-lasting detriment into perspective. Choosing to live in an urban setting should not result in death caused by toxins in the atmosphere from highway users. These toxins have even been linked to cancer, asthma and other life-threatening illnesses.
It seems that there are two categories of concern that could result in beneficial solutions. Both economics and racial isolation are still holding up barriers to progress, resulting in the death of children. St. Louis city just resolved to move to 100% clean energy, and more than 10 mayors in the region have made similar commitments. We need the rest of our leaders to do the same to assure that those who are most impacted are able to have their voices heard.
The more research that continues to expose the truth, the more the public can know about the steps needed to move forward. I commend the St. Louis University team for being unapologetic in their approach to educate on this matter. We need every mayor in our region to step up and commit to 100% clean energy and demand that our utilities move away from fossil fuels, and we need to move our transportation systems to electric.
Trisha Boyle • Maplewood
Missouri Sierra Club