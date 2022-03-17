Letter: Ectopic pregnancy could be life-threatening for the mother

Regarding the editorial "Missouri bill to outlaw abortion in ectopic pregnancies is effectively a death sentence" (March 12): The ethics of the treatment of ectopic pregnancy by removal of the pregnancy misses a key fact. An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy that implants in any place other than the uterus. It can be in the fallopian tube, cervix, surface of the liver, cornual, portion of the uterus, pelvic or abdominal blood vessels. It is this abnormal implantation that causes the problems. The removal of the pregnancy is an unintended consequence the treatment of this abnormal placental implantation.
A similar situation occurs with the treatment of some cancers occurring during pregnancy. As a practicing gynecologist who respects the sanctity of human life, I have had numerous discussions of the management of ectopic pregnancy and the concept of the unintended consequences of treatment of this life-threatening condition.
Robert Blaskiewicz • Richmond Heights