 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ectopic pregnancy could be life-threatening for the mother

  • 0
Day 4 - Hearings on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic

Planned Parenthood supporters, dressed in "The Handmaid's Tale" costumes for Halloween stand in silence before the fourth day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. The costume from a TV adaption of Margaret Atwood’s novel has become a protest symbol for the feminist movement. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the editorial "Missouri bill to outlaw abortion in ectopic pregnancies is effectively a death sentence" (March 12): The ethics of the treatment of ectopic pregnancy by removal of the pregnancy misses a key fact. An ectopic pregnancy is a pregnancy that implants in any place other than the uterus. It can be in the fallopian tube, cervix, surface of the liver, cornual, portion of the uterus, pelvic or abdominal blood vessels. It is this abnormal implantation that causes the problems. The removal of the pregnancy is an unintended consequence the treatment of this abnormal placental implantation.

A similar situation occurs with the treatment of some cancers occurring during pregnancy. As a practicing gynecologist who respects the sanctity of human life, I have had numerous discussions of the management of ectopic pregnancy and the concept of the unintended consequences of treatment of this life-threatening condition.

People are also reading…

Robert Blaskiewicz • Richmond Heights

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News