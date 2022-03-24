Letter: Ectopic pregnancy potential death sentence for women

Regarding the editorial “Missouri bill to outlaw abortion in ectopic pregnancies is effectively a death sentence” (March 13): Back in the summer of 1979, I was sitting at my kitchen table reading the Sunday newspaper. Just the week before, I made an appointment with my OB-GYN doctor as I suspected I was pregnant. Suddenly, I had an intense excruciating pain in my lower abdomen. I was on my hands and knees crawling to the back glass door banging on it, trying to get the attention of my husband who was cutting the grass.

By the time he noticed me, I was fading into unconsciousness. Rushed by ambulance to the hospital, an emergency room doctor saved my life. The next day in the hospital, the doctor confirmed to me that my fallopian tube had ruptured from my ectopic pregnancy and there was extensive blood loss. He told me, “You would have died without quick medical attention.” I have since become a lifelong blood donor.

Next year, my husband, Tom, and I will celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary with our children, grandchildren and siblings. When you are at death’s door, every day becomes precious. Sadly, no medical technology currently exists to move an ectopic pregnancy from the fallopian tube to the uterus. House Bill 2810 would have been a death sentence for innocent women. The measure criminalizing ectopic-pregnancy surgery has been withdrawn.

Marilyn Lane • Oakville