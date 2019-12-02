Regarding the editorial, “Machinery of death needs mothballing as Americans sour on executions.” (Nov. 25): Does the level of hypocrisy displayed by the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board know no bounds?
You have consistently applauded, defended and supported the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which has resulted in more than 60 million abortions.
Then, in the above mentioned editorial, in which you argue against the resumption of capital punishment by the federal government, you write: “Rather, it’s about the axiom that civilized societies don’t kill their own citizens. Period.”
Can we conclude that the board considers our society uncivilized, are hypocrites or that their sense of ethics and morality have descended into a slimy morass?
Joe Glass • St. John