Letter: Editorial Board needs to focus more on Illinois’ failures

Regarding the editorial “The state of the state is anything but strong on its pandemic response” (Jan. 29): My phone indicates that Jefferson City, Missouri, is 133 miles from the Post-Dispatch headquarters, while Springfield, Illinois, is only 98 miles. About one out of every four St. Louis metro residents lives on the Illinois side of the Mississippi. And yet, the paper offers precious few editorials focused on, much less critical of, Illinois state government. Seeing as Illinois is dominated by the brand of politics I think the Post-Dispatch endorses, one would think at least a few editorials would be written to brag about the state’s 46th-place ranking on coronavirus vaccination rates, its fiscal health (not), its booming population (not) and its middle-class-friendly property taxes (not).