Letter: Editorial Board overlooks Biden’s failures at the border

Regarding the editorial “Democrats’ infighting invites a GOP midterm sweep, which would endanger democracy” (Nov. 17): I agree with the Editorial Board’s suggestion that perception is reality when it comes to the Biden administration being ineffective regarding inflation and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the board neglected to mention the dissatisfaction of many voters with the Biden administration’s policies involving the unprecedented flood of immigrants across America’s southern border.
In my opinion, the board has once again omitted critical commentary about Biden’s failures. In my opinion, this seems as if the board is withholding opinions unfavorable to Democrats.
John Leland • O’Fallon, Ill.