 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Editorial Board overlooks Biden’s failures at the border
0 comments

Letter: Editorial Board overlooks Biden’s failures at the border

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward'

President Joe Biden responds to a question about the U.S. border as he speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding the editorial “Democrats’ infighting invites a GOP midterm sweep, which would endanger democracy” (Nov. 17): I agree with the Editorial Board’s suggestion that perception is reality when it comes to the Biden administration being ineffective regarding inflation and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the board neglected to mention the dissatisfaction of many voters with the Biden administration’s policies involving the unprecedented flood of immigrants across America’s southern border.

In my opinion, the board has once again omitted critical commentary about Biden’s failures. In my opinion, this seems as if the board is withholding opinions unfavorable to Democrats.

John Leland • O’Fallon, Ill.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News