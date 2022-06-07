Letter: Editorial Board’s hypocrisy shows on killing the filibuster

Regarding “Big test for bipartisanship” and ending the filibuster (June 2): I don’t recall one critical editorial when Democrats used the filibuster over 300 times in 2020 to block GOP proposals. Why no crocodile tears and hand wringing on the evils of the filibuster then? Did the Editorial Board praise Mitch McConnell at the time, when he was Senate majority leader, for refusing President Donald Trump’s demand to abolish the filibuster? I get it. According to the Editorial Board, when Democrats utilize the filibuster, it’s a good thing. When Republicans use it, it’s Armageddon. The hypocrisy is astounding.