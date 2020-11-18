 Skip to main content
Letter: Editorial Board should add conservative voices too
Letter: Editorial Board should add conservative voices too

Regarding Editorial Page editor Tod Robberson's column "Antonio French joins the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board as writer and columnist" (Nov. 9): Adding Antonio French to the Editorial Board is an appropriate decision to represent minorities, which comprise a major portion of the metro area readership. Unfortunately, I believe there remains an unbalanced, liberal viewpoint in the overall opinion presentation.

One recent letter writer suggested adding one or more women, which would also be equally appropriate. But how about finding a strong conservative female voice to give some balance to the paper's efforts?

President-elect Joe Biden wants to bring us all together. The Editorial Board, in my opinion, is not currently poised to assist in that effort. 

Ted Jaenke • St. Peters 

