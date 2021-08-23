Letter: Editorial Board should apologize for criticizing Biden

I want to express my great disagreement and disappointment with the editorial "On Biden's watch, America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat" (Aug. 17). It's completely obvious to me that Taliban fighters were going to eventually conquer Afghanistan, no matter what America did. I believe the only question left is how America should have acted given my understanding of the options.
One could argue that President Joe Biden’s decision saved tens of thousands of Afghan lives and some American lives — at least in the short run. No one knows how this will all play out. Until we do, the Editorial Board should apologize for what I think is unjustified criticism of Biden.
Bernard Feldman • Creve Coeur