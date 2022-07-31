Letter: Editorial Board shouldn’t stoop to name-calling Cardinals

Regarding the editorial “Goldschmidt and Arenado embrace quackery in decision not to get vaccinated” (July 25): In my opinion, this was an unprofessional piece of insult journalism. Did the Editorial Board make any attempt to directly contact Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to get their side of the story? It appears to me the board immediately decided the best argument was to stoop to name-calling.