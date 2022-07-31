 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Editorial Board shouldn’t stoop to name-calling Cardinals

Goldschmidt and Arenado

The Cardinals' Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt talk in the dugout after scoring on Arenado's two-run homer against the Dodgers on July 13, 2022, at Busch Stadium.  

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Regarding the editorial “Goldschmidt and Arenado embrace quackery in decision not to get vaccinated” (July 25): In my opinion, this was an unprofessional piece of insult journalism. Did the Editorial Board make any attempt to directly contact Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado to get their side of the story? It appears to me the board immediately decided the best argument was to stoop to name-calling.

At one time, liberalism was a place of diversity and openness to alternative thought. Now it seems to be dominated by a self-appointed righteous fringe, who would dictate what is correct, and demand obedience. The public deserves better from the Post-Dispatch.

Stuart Clark • Bridgeton

