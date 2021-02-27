Letter: Editorial Board unfair in treatment of Tishaura Jones

Regarding the editorial “A city in a crime crisis can’t afford a mayor who treats police as the enemy” (Feb. 23): The Post-Dispatch has for years projected animosity toward St. Louis mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones, and now it’s clear that the Editorial Board just plain does not like her. No longer does the newspaper try to foist her father’s illegal adventures on her, opting instead for new rationalizations for opposition. Regrettably, Jones did not participate in the Editorial Board’s online debate or submit an op-ed. This must be taken in the context of the newspaper’s hostility toward her. The editorial attached to Jones a “taint of corrupt practices.” That’s fine to bring up unless there’s someone else a bit tainted, as projected in Tony Messenger’s later column.