Letter: Editorial Board unfair in treatment of Tishaura Jones
Letter: Editorial Board unfair in treatment of Tishaura Jones

Regarding the editorial “A city in a crime crisis can’t afford a mayor who treats police as the enemy” (Feb. 23): The Post-Dispatch has for years projected animosity toward St. Louis mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones, and now it’s clear that the Editorial Board just plain does not like her. No longer does the newspaper try to foist her father’s illegal adventures on her, opting instead for new rationalizations for opposition. Regrettably, Jones did not participate in the Editorial Board’s online debate or submit an op-ed. This must be taken in the context of the newspaper’s hostility toward her. The editorial attached to Jones a “taint of corrupt practices.” That’s fine to bring up unless there’s someone else a bit tainted, as projected in Tony Messenger’s later column.

It’s also strange to ding Jones and fellow candidate Cara Spencer for their interest in closing the city’s medium-security jail, when their fellow candidate, Lewis Reed, sponsored a bill to hold a referendum asking voters whether to shut the thing down, and the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved. The Editorial Board objected when St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell both endorsed Jones in Tuesday’s mayoral primary. Did the newspaper object when former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay endorsed St. Louis County Executive candidate Charles Dooley or vice-versa, or are they only now acting out because they have a beef with Jones?

Jonathan Fisher • St. Louis

Tishaura Jones

Tishaura Jones, candidate for mayor of St. Louis

