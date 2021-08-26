 Skip to main content
Letter: Editorial Board unfair to Biden, Carter and Afghan vets
Regarding the editorial  "On Biden's watch, America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat" (Aug. 16):  The Editorial Board putting blame on President Joe Biden is like blaming former President Gerald Ford for being the last hand on deck during the 1975 Saigon evacuation. The board also noted former President Jimmy Carter's drop in popularity after his risky order to rescue hostages in Tehran, Iran. 

I wonder how many Editorial Board members protested against the Vietnam War many years ago. Could it be that the lives and limbs of the draftees in Vietnam meant more to them than those of our volunteer military today?

And finally, how dare the Editorial Board suggest the veterans of this war have nothing to show for their sacrifice? Our military brought Afghans 20 years of freedom at the cost of thousands of American lives. It is up to Afghans now to decide how important that freedom really was.

Roger Lewis • Clayton 

