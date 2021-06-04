Letter: Editorial citing Gaza casualties should state the news sources

Regarding the editorial “Cori Bush needs to explain her stand on the anti-Israel boycott movement” (May 25): The Editorial Board was correct to ask Rep. Cori Bush to engage in discussion with people who she believed may disagree with her. Demanding this of all politicians might reduce the intense hostility in this country between people with different points of view. Unfortunately, the editorial suggested she was correct before asking her to be respectful to other views.
The editorial stated that Israel killed more than 100 women and children by indiscriminately bombing residential buildings. The editorial did not cite the news reports upon which that number was based.
From everything I have read, it appears to me that Israel is more careful to avoid civilian casualties when under attack than any country in history. If the Post-Dispatch has evidence that is incorrect, it should provide it. Even more important than asking Bush to talk with diverse groups is to hold her accountable for supporting her opinions with factual information. This post-factual period in our political debate is devastating our country. The most important thing we can do to improve the political climate is to hold politicians accountable for factual distortions.