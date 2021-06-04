Letter: Editorial citing Gaza casualties should state the news sources

Regarding the editorial “Cori Bush needs to explain her stand on the anti-Israel boycott movement” (May 25): The Editorial Board was correct to ask Rep. Cori Bush to engage in discussion with people who she believed may disagree with her. Demanding this of all politicians might reduce the intense hostility in this country between people with different points of view. Unfortunately, the editorial suggested she was correct before asking her to be respectful to other views.

The editorial stated that Israel killed more than 100 women and children by indiscriminately bombing residential buildings. The editorial did not cite the news reports upon which that number was based.