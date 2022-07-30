Letter: Editorial made bad call backing Kunce over Valentine

Regarding the editorial “ We recommend Lucas Kunce in Missouri Democratic primary for U.S. Senate” (July 25): In my opinion, Lucas Kunce has spent too much time away from Missouri. Contrast him with Trudy Busch Valentine, who is a life-long resident and long-term contributor to St. Louis charitable and cultural institutions.

The editorial said that the Editorial Board “grilled” both candidates and concluded that Valentine is unprepared and unconvincing and would not fare well in a debate against her Republican counterpart. My seventh-grade-educated father always told me to select the doer, not the talker. Voters want doers.