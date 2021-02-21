Letter: Editorial pages too obsessed with hating Republicans

There is no hope for unity and compromise or better days ahead now that Democrats are in complete control. No, just more orange-man-bad and our senators are terrorists, our state is the worst, and Donald Trump voters need mental help or incarceration.

It’s so sad that so many wake up every day so angry, bitter and wanting to lash out with their hatred. I hope it makes them feel good because it sure can make them look childish, immature, vindictive and counterproductive. But of course some of us will still defend their right to say what they think, no matter how depressing it can be.