Letter: Editorial too negative on Jones and Gardner victories
Regarding the editorial “Primary vote reflects voters are hardly satisfied with incumbents’ leadership” (Aug. 5): I’m appalled at the increasingly unhinged attacks on St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board has chosen to perpetuate the ugliest traditions of St. Louis, in which a once world-class city tears itself apart rather than let Black children have access to its resources. I believe the board has continued to support the failed leadership of this city that believes that Black children should be brutalized, bulldozed and berated out of town. And they are only too happy to hound Jones and Gardner out of office the same way former St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley was, the same way former Missouri State Rep. Bruce Franks was, and the same way world-changing talents like Miles Davis and Maya Angelou and countless others over the years were. The future of St. Louis is in building its homegrown talent rather than in vainly attempting to lure spendthrift tourists to perch briefly on the banks of its muddy rivers.

Robert Paulett • St. Louis

