Letter: Editorials spot on regarding Kim Gardner, city pensions
Letter: Editorials spot on regarding Kim Gardner, city pensions

City of St. Louis Flips the Switch on New City Hall Exterior Lighting Donated by the Gateway Foundation

The view of the new exterior lighting at City Hall donated by the Gateway Foundation as photographed on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

I must admit that I often disagree with the Editorial Board, but the July 22 editorials (Gardner's failures border on contempt and merit professional censure" and "Pension double-dipping is a St. Louis tradition. That doesn't make it right.") were spot on.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner must be censured, or better yet, removed from office. And as a city resident, I am very angry that my tax dollars are being used to enrich the political hogs with their snouts in the public trough. Way to go, Editorial Board, and please follow up on both subjects.

Clair Bellows • St. Louis 

