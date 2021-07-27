Letter: Editorials spot on regarding Kim Gardner, city pensions

I must admit that I often disagree with the Editorial Board, but the July 22 editorials (Gardner's failures border on contempt and merit professional censure" and "Pension double-dipping is a St. Louis tradition. That doesn't make it right.") were spot on.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner must be censured, or better yet, removed from office. And as a city resident, I am very angry that my tax dollars are being used to enrich the political hogs with their snouts in the public trough. Way to go, Editorial Board, and please follow up on both subjects.
Clair Bellows • St. Louis