Letter: Educate yourself before commenting

Regarding the editorial "The part people don't want to hear" (May 22): First, let me say that I agree with Mr. Rupp on one thing: I also am not “for” abortion. However, I understand that it is sometimes a necessary procedure and, as such, women must be able to access it safely. Mr. Rupp, it seems, has a fairly limited understanding of female biology. He expresses outrage at “the freedom to flush their young child down the toilet.” He doesn’t seem to realize that fetal tissue being flushed down the toilet is, frankly, a natural part of a woman’s cycle. Every month, millions of fertilized cells are flushed down the toilet or emptied into a commode because a woman’s uterus is not prepared to receive it or cannot maintain it. Not every fertilized cell is meant to reach delivery and up to 40% of 1st term pregnancies end in miscarriage. This is also when 92% of abortions happen. Later term abortions are almost exclusively for serious medical complications. Before Mr. Rupp tells any woman what she should do with her body, he ought to know first how it actually works!