Letter: Educated electorate is the only way to stop misinformation

Regarding the editorial “Talk radio hosts revive fraud lies as explanation for any fall election losses” (July 6): The seeds for the big lie were planted long before the 2020 election, and those continuing to parrot those ideas are sowing the seeds of distrust to explain away any election they do not win as rigged. We won’t have a functioning democracy if one side is unwilling to accept the results of a fair election.

Misinformation and disinformation threaten our freedom to vote because states are passing unnecessary laws to stop nonexistent fraud. Voters need accurate information about both the voting process, the candidates and issues. Everyone should make their own decisions, but facts should be facts. Repeating a lie does not make it true, and those who continually repeat the big lie are exploiting voters’ resentment and fear, not sharing facts. We build a strong democracy with an educated electorate.

If you see something online that could mislead or suppress voters, you can report it at ReportDisinfo.org. If you have questions about registration deadlines, absentee ballots, or in person voting, the national, nonpartisan Election Protection coalition works year-round to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to vote and have that vote count. Missouri Voter Protection Coalition’s anti-disinformation committee will be tracking disinformation as part the upcoming elections in Missouri.

Michele Steinberg • Creve Coeur