Letter: Educational reparation for slavery better than money

Financial reparation will not adequately absolve the curse of slavery because slaves were deprived of an education and, today, our educational system still does not serve the African American community effectively. Proposed financial reparation would not be nearly as beneficial as establishing reparation school districts (not segregated districts) in primarily minority areas.

Private schools credit some of their success to limited class size. I suggest that class size in the reparation districts be limited to 10 students. Even though this would be very expensive, it would be far more beneficial in the long run than engaging in financial reparation.

Having grown up in the completely segregated city of East St. Louis and having served 50 years in the classroom, I am in favor of educational reparation over any financial reparation.

Howard B. Baltz, Ph.D • Town and Country