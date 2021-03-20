Letter: Educators had to hunt down vaccines in rural Missouri

People should have seen the emails fly. “This is a game-changer!” I wrote to a colleague on March 6 after he alerted the faculty and staff of our school that Walmart locations had opened coronavirus vaccine appointments to Missouri educators — at least nine days before the state would do so. “Anyone else heading to Fredericktown?” one colleague asked. “I’m going further — spring break road trip!” answered another.

We were enacting the idea that Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan later wrote about (“Hunger Games: Vaccine Edition,” March 15): “Those who have the time and skills to hunt down a rural vaccine, and the means to drive hundreds of miles to get it, ought to do so.” I secured the earliest slot I could make, early evening on March 12 at the Walmart in Salem, Missouri, 120 miles from my St. Louis County home.