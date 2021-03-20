Letter: Educators had to hunt down vaccines in rural Missouri

People should have seen the emails fly. “This is a game-changer!” I wrote to a colleague on March 6 after he alerted the faculty and staff of our school that Walmart locations had opened coronavirus vaccine appointments to Missouri educators — at least nine days before the state would do so. “Anyone else heading to Fredericktown?” one colleague asked. “I’m going further — spring break road trip!” answered another.
We were enacting the idea that Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan later wrote about (“Hunger Games: Vaccine Edition,” March 15): “Those who have the time and skills to hunt down a rural vaccine, and the means to drive hundreds of miles to get it, ought to do so.” I secured the earliest slot I could make, early evening on March 12 at the Walmart in Salem, Missouri, 120 miles from my St. Louis County home.
A bright blue “Walmart Requires Face Masks” banner outside seemed largely ignored inside except by store employees and a few conspicuous others like me. The pharmacy staff were all masked, of course, including the kind technician who greeted me at the plexiglass window. But how, exactly, did it come to this? By summertime, the state will have gotten really great mileage (480 miles in my case, for example) out of lots of good-willed Missouri educators for whom vaccination renders in-person teaching more survivable.