Letter: Educators should account for students' low performance

Regarding "Meet the 2022 St. Louis Post-Dispatch ‘A’ Students" (April 21): The Post-Dispatch has been publishing its annual "Congratulations 'A' Students" insert for 58 years to honor high school students' academic excellence. I have an idea for a new annual publication: Interviews with area district superintendents and school principals who failed to ensure their students were honored for their academic success. I'm sure it would make for some fascinating reading and just might inspire these education professionals to do the jobs they are paid for.

John McGrath • Maplewood

