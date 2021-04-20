Letter: Edwards honorably served as public safety director

Regarding the March 25 online press release announcing former Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards joining a private law firm: I commend the service of Edwards as public safety director during tumultuous times. Mistakes were made, lessons hopefully learned and racial justice was imperiled and impeded. Edwards wasn't a politician but a leader in a city under duress. As a St. Louis County resident, I’m certain our region is intertwined. And I am cognizant of the past call by James Clark, of the St. Louis Urban League, that we must address urban issues now. Edwards deserves congratulations for his efforts to better the human race. He has much to offer. The struggles continue.