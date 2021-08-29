Letter: Effort to ban mask mandates could be unconstitutional

Regarding " Missouri attorney general sues to stop school mask mandates " (Aug. 24): Several Missouri cities, counties and school districts have passed mandatory face mask laws, ordinances or regulations. The state of Missouri has filed lawsuits to overturn those mandatory mask laws by alleging they violate state law.

The U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment contains the Equal Protection Clause, which states: "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall … deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protections of the laws."

The Missouri anti-mask suits should be removed to a federal court where it can be argued that the Missouri statute that prohibits or restricts mask mandates violates the 14th Amendment, because mandatory mask laws or regulations provide equal protection to all persons. In contrast, the state law that prohibits those mandatory laws or regulations deny protection to those persons who are exposed to those who refuse to wear a mask. The state law denies equal protection to all persons in this instance and is, therefore, in my opinion, unconstitutional.