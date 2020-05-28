Letter: Ego prevents Trump from accepting scientific report

Regarding “When science contradicts Trump, he lashes out” (May 22): Columbia University recently published a study saying if the United States had closed one week earlier, it could have saved 36,000 lives, and closing two weeks earlier could have saved 54,000 lives.
Naturally, President Donald Trump will not accept the findings of this study. First, because he doesn’t believe in science, math or experts, and second, because he will never ever admit that he could have done anything better. In his mind, with his ego, and with his rare form of narcissistic dementia, Trump thinks he can do no wrong.
However, this is not the end. Studies will continue to show Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic. Studies of people gathering in groups indicated there will be an immediate rise in coronavirus cases. Federal Emergency Management Agency models show an increase from 1,750 deaths per day to 3,000 by June 1, due to the unrestrained reopening of the economy.
The 54,000 lives he could have saved by shutting down the country two weeks sooner is likely to pale in comparison to the number of deaths Trump will rack up over the summer as he continues to demand that people go back to work.
Bryan Kasten • Piedmont
