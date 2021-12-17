Letter: Egotistical, anti-vaccine parents needlessly scare children

Regarding “Pushback on masks escalates at St. Louis-area schools after Schmitt directive” (Dec. 10): My granddaughter attends kindergarten at Geggie Elementary School in Eureka, and my daughter recently called me upset about letting her child attend school because of the anti-masking protest.

Our family is vaccinated because we’re not stupid. My granddaughter is not vaccinated because the long-term study is not out, but we know children can die from this terrible disease, so she wears a mask everywhere.

The anti-vaccination parents coaxed their children to run forward yelling, “Hold the line.” This scared a lot of the little children because the parents, between taking selfies, were yelling encouragement. I hope their goal of getting themselves on the front page of the Post-Dispatch will be enough for them to quell their egos and refrain from scaring children, but I fear it will become an addiction.

Verna Daniel • Fenton