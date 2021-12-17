 Skip to main content
Letter: Egotistical, anti-vaccine parents needlessly scare children
Letter: Egotistical, anti-vaccine parents needlessly scare children

Parents bring children to school without masks in Rockwood

Parents escort their students into Geggie Elementary on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Eureka without wearing masks as several parent groups in the Rockwood district did the same. The parents were reacting to Attorney General Eric Schmitt's effort to urge parents to turn in school districts with COVID-19 orders that he says violate a court ruling on mask mandates. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Pushback on masks escalates at St. Louis-area schools after Schmitt directive” (Dec. 10): My granddaughter attends kindergarten at Geggie Elementary School in Eureka, and my daughter recently called me upset about letting her child attend school because of the anti-masking protest.

Our family is vaccinated because we’re not stupid. My granddaughter is not vaccinated because the long-term study is not out, but we know children can die from this terrible disease, so she wears a mask everywhere.

The anti-vaccination parents coaxed their children to run forward yelling, “Hold the line.” This scared a lot of the little children because the parents, between taking selfies, were yelling encouragement. I hope their goal of getting themselves on the front page of the Post-Dispatch will be enough for them to quell their egos and refrain from scaring children, but I fear it will become an addiction.

Verna Daniel • Fenton

