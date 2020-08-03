Letter: Ehlmann's mask decision loses a St. Charles voter

Regarding “Ehlmann explains why masks not mandated in county” (July 8): I am a lifelong St. Charles County Democrat, but I voted time and again for Republican St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann because I felt he was a great administrator. However, today I cannot go into a store without being endangered because Ehlmann won’t issue a county-wide mask mandate. That is not leadership. My years of supporting him are done.
We need leadership that understands that the sooner we control the spread of the coronavirus, the sooner we get our lives and our economy back on track.
Susan Palmer • St. Peters
