Letter: Eight years is too much to endure Trump's damage
0 comments

Letter: Eight years is too much to endure Trump's damage

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Campaign to open Trump community centers to woo black voters

President Donald Trump gestures as he walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Out of all the things to be concerned about in our country today, perhaps the most concerning is that there is a whole generation growing up that thinks it’s normal for a U.S. president to constantly lie, try to dominate the legislative and judicial branches of government, call opponents silly, juvenile names, and for Republican senators and representatives to cower in fear of losing their seats.

Four years has done enough damage. Just imagine how much worse eight years will be.

Bob Sontag • South County

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports