Letter: Eight years is too much to endure Trump's damage

Out of all the things to be concerned about in our country today, perhaps the most concerning is that there is a whole generation growing up that thinks it’s normal for a U.S. president to constantly lie, try to dominate the legislative and judicial branches of government, call opponents silly, juvenile names, and for Republican senators and representatives to cower in fear of losing their seats.
Four years has done enough damage. Just imagine how much worse eight years will be.
Bob Sontag • South County