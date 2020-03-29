Letter: Elderly already know pain of isolation, social distance

Social distancing, voluntary or imposed self-isolation, have become the new watchwords for the nation. But they aren’t new at all. They have just been hidden. Isolation is familiar to the aged, infirm, disabled or handicapped and to the hundreds of thousands of lonely elderly citizens.
These forgotten souls endure the pain of isolation with little human contact. Their companions are perhaps a television set, a radio, or a pet of some sort. So now our younger, vibrant, tech-laden neighbors are getting but a small taste of the agony self-imposed isolation can cause.
Will this be our status for three weeks, two months or longer? Hard to tolerate? Difficult to adjust to? If you feel that way, then place yourself in the situation many of our older citizens who face this isolation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Now, the entire nation is getting a taste of this forgotten generation. So now is an opportunity to help them in their isolation. Call the agencies, the state and federal offices, the churches and bring to their attention the plight of these forgotten people.
Phil Reagan • Wentzville
