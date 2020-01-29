Letter: Elect candidates who can change cycle of corruption

We now live in an age where some people profess to be religious, yet will elect knowingly corrupt and immoral officials to public office to serve their own aims. These people also seem to believe that the all-knowing and powerful God that created the universe is incapable of correcting the immoral conduct of the people he created without their intervention. And now, armed with their junior deputy God badge, they want to impose their personal interpretation of good and evil on anyone who opposes them.
I realize we cannot change such people’s beliefs since logic, questioning, investigation, facts, science or compassion do not seem to be part of their daily thought process. But I want to remind the rest of us that to counter this current cycle of corruption and mindlessness, we need to recruit, register and support people who will vote for candidates who have a chance of changing it. The coming 2020 election will be one of the dividing lines of our civilization, and our participation is mandatory. Remember that Gary Johnson and Jill Stein voters altered the outcome of the 2016 election with less than 2% of the total vote. Don’t let this happen again.
Kent Forrest • Ladue