Letter: Elect candidates without patterns of criminal behavior

Governor-elect Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena gave a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, to talk about the incident the night before where Sheena was robbed at gunpoint in the Central West End. Greitens said he was glad the police found the suspects before he did. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Sheena Greitens says she stands by her sworn statement, denies political motive” (March 22): Eric Greitens is accused of unstable and coercive behavior. Missouri does not need a U.S. senator with a pattern of criminal behavior. He needs to seek professional help.

Background checks are a regular requirement for people seeking employment in the private sector and should also apply to those running for higher office, such as the Senate. Surely, Missouri can find candidates without criminal behavior seeking to govern our state.

Samantha Calvin • Town and Country

