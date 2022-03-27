Letter: Elect candidates without patterns of criminal behavior

Regarding “Sheena Greitens says she stands by her sworn statement, denies political motive” (March 22): Eric Greitens is accused of unstable and coercive behavior. Missouri does not need a U.S. senator with a pattern of criminal behavior. He needs to seek professional help.
Background checks are a regular requirement for people seeking employment in the private sector and should also apply to those running for higher office, such as the Senate. Surely, Missouri can find candidates without criminal behavior seeking to govern our state.
Samantha Calvin • Town and Country