 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Elect school board members who value history, science

  • 0
Wentzville school board opposes mask mandates as cases rise in teachers, students

Wentzville School Board members Dale Schaper, left, vice president Dan Brice, president Betsy Bates and Superintendent Curtis Cain listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of a board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at Liberty High School in Lake Saint Louis. At a special board meeting Jan. 10, Cain recommended a mask mandate at schools with a 3% positivity rate among students and staff. The board declined to vote on the matter. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers look to give parents more oversight of school districts” (March 10): Thomas Jefferson said, “No nation is permitted to live in ignorance with impunity.” Our Founding Fathers, and particularly Jefferson, believed that democracy was best served by an educated electorate and that education is to be available for everyone. He also emphasized that knowledge of history and science is important.

Unfortunately, we are moving into a time when the ultraconservative right is attacking both history and science. That is their right, but they should be creating their own private schools if that is the type of limited education they prefer for their children. Instead, they are working to change the boards of public schools for their own political purposes.

Please listen to educators. Despite the fact that Missouri ranks at the very bottom in the nation for starting salaries and 45th for average pay, our teachers do a very good job of creating and following curriculums that give students a foundation for critical thinking.

People are also reading…

I urge everyone to vote on April 5 for school board candidates who believe in providing our kids with an education that supports science and history.

Sherri Pogue • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News