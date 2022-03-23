Letter: Elect school board members who value history, science

Regarding “Missouri lawmakers look to give parents more oversight of school districts” (March 10): Thomas Jefferson said, “No nation is permitted to live in ignorance with impunity.” Our Founding Fathers, and particularly Jefferson, believed that democracy was best served by an educated electorate and that education is to be available for everyone. He also emphasized that knowledge of history and science is important.

Unfortunately, we are moving into a time when the ultraconservative right is attacking both history and science. That is their right, but they should be creating their own private schools if that is the type of limited education they prefer for their children. Instead, they are working to change the boards of public schools for their own political purposes.

Please listen to educators. Despite the fact that Missouri ranks at the very bottom in the nation for starting salaries and 45th for average pay, our teachers do a very good job of creating and following curriculums that give students a foundation for critical thinking.

I urge everyone to vote on April 5 for school board candidates who believe in providing our kids with an education that supports science and history.

Sherri Pogue • St. Charles