Letter: Elect younger people and bring new blood to politics

There is nothing wrong with getting old. It’s the natural order in a fallen world. The body slows down; the hair gets silvery; there are face lines, and sometimes the mind misfires a bit. It’s OK. There is nothing to prove. You would be hard put to find people in their 70s or 80s who are as sharp as they were in their 50s or 60s.

And yet we keep reelecting the elderly to office. In fact, there are two senators who will be 88 years old on their next birthdays. Why should a person be a senator for close to 50 years? Why should a justices sit on the Supreme Court until they die of old-age complications? And why should our only choices for president be men in their mid- and late-70s?

I’m not saying that we should elect callow young people who have little wisdom and experience. But it's time for the older generation to let someone else steer the ship. They have had their day in the sun. Now let someone younger give it a try.

T. Robinson • St. Peters