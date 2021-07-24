Letter: Elected officials are loyal to Constitution, not religion

Regarding the letter “Catholic public figures should live their faith at all times” (July 18): The letter writer asks why Catholic public figures often place their religious affiliation behind their political affiliation, rather than before. The answer is because they are under oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution, not religious dogmas. The secular nature of our Constitution prevents government from favoring one religious position over others. A theocracy would be unconstitutional.

A Catholic elected official may personally oppose abortion but upholds the Constitution by protecting a woman’s right to choose for her own personal reasons to abort a fetus that is too young to survive outside the womb. The Catholic argument against abortion is a metaphysical rather than rational one. It is noble when used to guide personal decisions but fascistic when used against reason to restrict a woman’s reproductive autonomy.