Letter: Elected officials are supposed to serve all of their constituents

Political leaders and their followers too often wander about shouting nonsense. I understand the need to express oneself and to antagonize the opposition. Politics divides us; it always has.

If those with power will do anything to keep it, and if those without power will do anything to get it, then how do the sides differ with regard to truth, justice and other such virtues?

Democracy is an experiment, and equality is an idea. Those who propose simple answers to complex problems are misguided, and no side should ever be subjugated by the other.

Government should serve all people, and one thing is certain — the preamble begins with these three words: We the people. Everything that we the people debate follows those three words, and until elected officials serve we the people and not we the select people, then we the people will continue to be without representation.

