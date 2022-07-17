Letter: Elected officials embracing the ‘big lie’ should resign

Regarding “Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next” (July 14): Officials from Attorney General William Barr to White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Donald Trump he lost the election. Yet, Trump encouraged his followers to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, asserting the election was stolen. Some of these supporters, claiming to be following presidential orders, have lost their homes and jobs because of this. Some of Trump’s advisers concocted strange and highly illegal means for Trump to remain in power, such as using the military to seize ballot boxes and raising a militant mob to prevent the peaceful transition of power.

In my opinion, state and federal elected official who aligned themselves with these coup plotters or promoted the big lie that the election was stolen need to step down from office.

The stakes are very high. White nationalist terrorists groups planned to use any means necessary to keep Trump in office. They wanted to kill Democrats and others, and bought military-style weapons and body armor. This isn’t going away. We will not be safe in our country until the perpetrators are tried in court and punished.

Lynn Sableman • Frontenac