Letter: Elected officials fail to address crime, business retreat

Assault results in shot fired in downtown St. Louis

A person with a head wound is moved to an ambulance on a stretcher after a reported assault on the corner of Market Street and North Eighth Street in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The injured person reported being assaulted before firing a shot with his own gun which was then stolen from him. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis” (July 31): I believe St. Louis is almost to the point of no return when it comes to crime. Rule of law is practically nonexistent, and unless serious measures are taken, it’s only going to get worse. I don’t understand the thinking behind the policies of certain elected officials and individuals. The city is already hemorrhaging money from investors. If our fearless leaders keep up the “woke” nonsense, it’s only a matter of time before St. Louis becomes the next Detroit.

G. Keener • St. Louis

0 Comments

