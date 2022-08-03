Letter: Elected officials fail to address crime, business retreat

Regarding “A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis” (July 31): I believe St. Louis is almost to the point of no return when it comes to crime. Rule of law is practically nonexistent, and unless serious measures are taken, it’s only going to get worse. I don’t understand the thinking behind the policies of certain elected officials and individuals. The city is already hemorrhaging money from investors. If our fearless leaders keep up the “woke” nonsense, it’s only a matter of time before St. Louis becomes the next Detroit.