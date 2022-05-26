Letter: Elected officials must maintain church-state separation

Regarding “Pelosi pushes back on archbishop who denies her communion” (May 24): Politicians are bound by oath to represent their constituents. If a politician ignored such a high-profile voter preference, that person could be voted out of office. Yet, the Catholic Church says to support such a position will result in loss of receiving a sacrament. In the denial of communion, it is adjudged that a mortal sin has been committed, but such a sin requires full consent of the will. The politician is under duress and cannot make an entirely free decision.

A person who supports a non-Catholic doctrine has not actually enacted the particular doctrine in question. Another requirement for a mortal sin is termed “sufficient matter.” But the anti-Catholic doctrine already exists. The politician has no power to sustain or eliminate the doctrine. A politician has no standing in such matters.

This is not a litmus test of political will or religious orthodoxy. Governments should proceed within their jurisdiction. Church leaders should do the same. However, both church and state should strive to maintain their separation and independence for the sake of those who must bridge the gaps between ideologies. Coercion is never an ideal nor effective approach in such circumstances.

Michael Oslance • Marlborough