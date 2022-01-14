Letter: Elected officials should visit virus wards without masks

Regarding the editorial “There’s no easy way to keep schools open, but defying Schmitt is a good start” (Jan. 6): This country appears to be locked in a large debate: our constitutional rights versus mandates to wear masks. I have been vaccinated twice and will soon get a booster shot. Why? I am battling cancer and do not need any additional illnesses to fight.
For those elected officials who rail against mask mandates, here is an idea for a photo opportunity: I would like to see one elected official, without a mask, go visit patients on ventilators fighting for their lives against the coronavirus. Now that would a strong statement, wouldn’t it?
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills