Letter: Elected officials should visit virus wards without masks
Nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 on July 16. Missouri hospitals are filling to the brim with COVID-19 patients, and so are their intensive care units, which are treating a record number of patients. Information posted Friday on the state health department's coronavirus dashboard showed 2,318 people hospitalized with the virus.

 (Nathan Papes, The Springfield News-Leader via AP File)

Regarding the editorial “There’s no easy way to keep schools open, but defying Schmitt is a good start” (Jan. 6): This country appears to be locked in a large debate: our constitutional rights versus mandates to wear masks. I have been vaccinated twice and will soon get a booster shot. Why? I am battling cancer and do not need any additional illnesses to fight.

For those elected officials who rail against mask mandates, here is an idea for a photo opportunity: I would like to see one elected official, without a mask, go visit patients on ventilators fighting for their lives against the coronavirus. Now that would a strong statement, wouldn’t it?

Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills

