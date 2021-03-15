Letter: Election deniers can burn relief checks with their masks

Regarding "Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems" (March 11): A large proportion of the Republican base does not believe that Joe Biden is president. They believe the Democrats stole the election through a combination of fraudulent mail-in ballots, sketchy counting methods and a dead Venezuelan dictator with no proof of it after more than 60 legal challenges. Egged on by our own Sen. Josh Hawley, thousands believed this lie so strongly they stormed the Capitol, with some talking about killing the House speaker, hanging the vice president and stopping the constitutionally mandated certification of the Electoral College votes. Five people died, including a police officer.

So, if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a traitor, if the Democrats didn’t really win the Senate and if Biden really isn’t the president, then that implies all those signatures on the $1.9 trillion relief bill are invalid. Does that mean the Republican base won’t be cashing their stimulus checks?