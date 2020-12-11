Letter: Election-denying Republicans are undermining democracy

A recent Washington Post poll of GOP lawmakers revealed that, of all 249 Republicans in the United States House and Senate, only 25 said they believed President-elect Joe Biden won the election . Ninety percent, or 222 other congressional Republicans, refused to answer when the newspaper asked who won the election.

Each of these Republican lawmakers, upon being elected, swore an oath to the Constitution to support and defend the U.S. from enemies foreign and domestic. Each is now participating in a treacherous act of inflicting doubt and dishonesty onto the American electoral system and uncertainty about who has been duly elected president. Instead of representing the U.S., they are hurting us. Their silence in the face of fractious claims of fraud is deplorable. Damn them all for violating their sacred oath of office and for causing grievous harm on our international status.